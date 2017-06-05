LIVE: Lou Barlow @ One Caroline Street Bistro, 5/7/17
Lo-fi indie rock pioneer Lou Barlow - a founding member of Dinosaur Jr. and Sebadoh, as well as the Folk Implosion - got up-close and personal with not one, but two free shows at Saratoga Springs' One Caroline Street Bistro last month. The intimacy was superb.
