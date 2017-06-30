LIVE: BUSK! Festival @ Putnam Den, 6/...

LIVE: BUSK! Festival @ Putnam Den, 6/4/17

New York City's Orchard Project kicked off its third annual Saratoga Springs residency earlier this month with the BUSK! Festival , a free public fest featuring acclaimed street performers, as well as a number of Greater Nippertown's favorite musical acts. Originally slated for the lawn at the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center, the day-long fest was moved to Putnam Den due to the threat of inclement weather.

