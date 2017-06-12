ICE makes more arrests in Saratoga Springs
This comes two weeks after ICE's Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested 16 men near their city homes on visa fraud. It's is unclear at this point who was detained and why ICE was back, but city police confirmed that arrests were made.
