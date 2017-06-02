FREE: SPAC Announces New "Live at the Jazz Bar" Series
Elizabeth Sobol , the new President and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center , continues to make intriguing and exciting new innovations to SPAC. There's the free Caffe Lena @ SPAC concert series at SPAC's Gazebo Stage, which kicks off on Sunday, June 11. And there's the SPAC on Stage concert series slated for August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|May 21
|Jim
|9
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|May '17
|T Flinn
|14
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Toehead welfare brat
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Poo
|2
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr '17
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC