FREE: SPAC Announces New "Live at the Jazz Bar" Series

Elizabeth Sobol , the new President and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center , continues to make intriguing and exciting new innovations to SPAC. There's the free Caffe Lena @ SPAC concert series at SPAC's Gazebo Stage, which kicks off on Sunday, June 11. And there's the SPAC on Stage concert series slated for August.

