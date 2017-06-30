Contractor accused of selling jewelry stolen from customer's home

A contractor faces a July 13 court appearance after he was charged with having property stolen from a Saratoga Springs home where he was working, State Police said Friday. Jonathan Hutchison , 42, of Gansevoort was arrested June 9 after an investigation which began May 24. He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property after he possessed and sold jewelry in the city which he had stolen from a home he was working in as a contractor, according to state troopers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.