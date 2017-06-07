COMIN' SOON: New Concert Announcements
Hudson's Club Helsinki welcomes back television actress and Broadway star Linda Lavin for "My Second Farewell Concert" at 8pm on Saturday, July 29. She'll be accompanied by pianist Billy Stritch and a five-piece band with special guest star, jazz violinist Aaron Weinstein . And if you missed Serbian blues-rock guitarslinger Ana PopoviA at the Cohoes Music Hall recently, you'll get another chance when she brings her band to Helsinki at 9pm on Friday, September 22 .
