CDTA's free Capital City Shuttle to promote safe travel downtown

CDTA and local officials unveiled a free downtown shuttle service that will launch June 8 and is intended to promote safe and convenient travel for visitors and residents downtown. The Capital City Shuttle will operate every 20 minutes from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday beginning this Thursday and operating through Labor Day.

