Brady Duhame out at 15 Church
Brady Duhame, who led the kitchen at the acclaimed and popular 15 Church in Saratoga Springs since shortly after the restaurant opened a little more than three years ago, is no longer employed there. The change happened earlier this week, owner Paul McCullough told me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Jun 6
|helen
|15
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Jun 6
|kelly
|10
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Jun 6
|leon mansbridge
|5
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Jun 6
|leon mansbridge
|3
|Trump's War is Looming
|Jun 6
|art swenson
|2
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|May '17
|T Flinn
|14
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC