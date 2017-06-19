Adelphi Hotel antiques auction this weekend
More antiques and items from the iconic Adelphi Hotel in Saratoga Springs will be sold at an auction this weekend. When the newly renovated hotel reopens next month, every guest room will contain at least one item - from refurbished Victorian furniture to paintings and mirrors to antique relics - placed as a nod to the elegant history of the hotel and its famous guests.
