A Look at the Art Collection of Claude Simard

Few people are in a better position to make art their own than art dealers, and Claude Simard did so with an unusually adventurous eye. As a co-founder of Jack Shainman Gallery in Manhattan, he helped establish the careers of such bright-light American artists as Radcliffe Bailey, Nick Cave and Kerry James Marshall, all of whom appear in the heady tribute exhibition called "If I Had Possession Over Judgement Day: Collections of Claude Simard" at the Tang Museum at Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., through Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.