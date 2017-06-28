A Look at the Art Collection of Claud...

A Look at the Art Collection of Claude Simard

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The New York Times

Few people are in a better position to make art their own than art dealers, and Claude Simard did so with an unusually adventurous eye. As a co-founder of Jack Shainman Gallery in Manhattan, he helped establish the careers of such bright-light American artists as Radcliffe Bailey, Nick Cave and Kerry James Marshall, all of whom appear in the heady tribute exhibition called "If I Had Possession Over Judgement Day: Collections of Claude Simard" at the Tang Museum at Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., through Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13) Jun 6 helen 15
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) Jun 6 kelly 10
News Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15) Jun 6 leon mansbridge 5
Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16) Jun 6 leon mansbridge 3
Trump's War is Looming Jun 6 art swenson 2
Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09) May '17 T Flinn 14
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 21
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,602 • Total comments across all topics: 282,106,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC