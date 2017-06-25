6/25/17: Today's Top Tips: Sunday
FESTIVAL/MUSIC : Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center , Saratoga Springs. The 40th annual edition of the two-day fest wraps up with Gipsy Kings, Maceo Parker with the Ray Charles Orchestra, Hudson, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Quinn Sullivan, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque, Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles, Adam O'Farrill's Stranger Days, Blind Boy Paxton, the Noah Preminger/Jason Palmer Quartet.
