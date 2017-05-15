Voters head to polls for school budge...

Voters head to polls for school budgets, boards

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Albany Times Union

A school bus with a notice of the School Budge vote emblazoned on it side sits in front of the Maple Avenue Middle School Thursday May 11, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. A school bus with a notice of the School Budge vote emblazoned on it side sits in front of the Maple Avenue Middle School Thursday May 11, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. A sign in front of the North Colonie Central School Distict office adverstises the school vote scheduled for Thursday. The office was the only polling location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09) May 3 T Flinn 14
News Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15) Apr '17 Toehead welfare brat 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 21
Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16) Apr '17 Poo 2
Trump's War is Looming Apr '17 Getty Superstar6 1
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) Feb '17 BeenThere 8
LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09) Jan '17 Rick F 5
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC