Tottenville teen places second runner up at state pageant

Angela Simoniello of Tottenville is doing great things and representing Staten Island to the hilt with style, grace and oodles of talent. The third-generation Staten Islander is the current Miss Manhattan Outstanding Teen 2017 in the Miss America Organization and recently placed second runner-up in the Miss New York Outstanding Teen pageant held in Filene Hall in Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.