Tottenville teen places second runner...

Tottenville teen places second runner up at state pageant

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

Angela Simoniello of Tottenville is doing great things and representing Staten Island to the hilt with style, grace and oodles of talent. The third-generation Staten Islander is the current Miss Manhattan Outstanding Teen 2017 in the Miss America Organization and recently placed second runner-up in the Miss New York Outstanding Teen pageant held in Filene Hall in Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09) May 3 T Flinn 14
News Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15) Apr '17 Toehead welfare brat 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 21
Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16) Apr '17 Poo 2
Trump's War is Looming Apr '17 Getty Superstar6 1
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) Feb '17 BeenThere 8
LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09) Jan '17 Rick F 5
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC