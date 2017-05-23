Tiki bar/boat gets approval for Lake ...

Tiki bar/boat gets approval for Lake George cruises

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Tiki Tours , a Lake George-based sister business of a Colonie company that manufactures motorized tiki barges, received approval Tuesday from the Lake George Park Commission to operate tour boats on the lake this season, according to a story in The Post-Star. The application was initially tabled last month after some commission members raised concerns, but Tiki Tours officials addressed the issues to their satisfaction, the newspaper says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) May 21 Jim 9
Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09) May 3 T Flinn 14
News Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15) Apr '17 Toehead welfare brat 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 21
Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16) Apr '17 Poo 2
Trump's War is Looming Apr '17 Getty Superstar6 1
LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09) Jan '17 Rick F 5
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC