Tiki bar/boat gets approval for Lake George cruises
Tiki Tours , a Lake George-based sister business of a Colonie company that manufactures motorized tiki barges, received approval Tuesday from the Lake George Park Commission to operate tour boats on the lake this season, according to a story in The Post-Star. The application was initially tabled last month after some commission members raised concerns, but Tiki Tours officials addressed the issues to their satisfaction, the newspaper says.
