Tiki bar/boat gets approval for Lake George cruises

Tiki Tours , a Lake George-based sister business of a Colonie company that manufactures motorized tiki barges, received approval Tuesday from the Lake George Park Commission to operate tour boats on the lake this season, according to a story in The Post-Star. The application was initially tabled last month after some commission members raised concerns, but Tiki Tours officials addressed the issues to their satisfaction, the newspaper says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.