Teen killed by vehicle in Broadalbin
A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle when he tried to cross a heavily traveled road in Broadalbin Saturday night, according to the office of Fulton County Sheriff Richard C. Giardino. "Right before the light turned green, he darted in front of the driver," Giardino said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|May 3
|T Flinn
|14
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Toehead welfare brat
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Poo
|2
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr '17
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb '17
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC