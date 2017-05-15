Superintendent search in Saratoga Springs begins
A search for a superintendent of schools to replace retiring Michael Piccirillo will begin with a community forum at 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the Saratoga Springs High School cafeteria. At the forum, parents, staff, students, PTSO members and other interested parties can discuss qualities they seek in a new superintendent.
