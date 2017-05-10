SPAC box office opens Saturday

SPAC box office opens Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Ticket for balcony seating at the Dave Matthews Band show on Friday, July 3, 2015, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Ticket for balcony seating at the Dave Matthews Band show on Friday, July 3, 2015, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. SARATOGA SPRINGS -- Saratoga Performing Arts Center's box office opens Saturday and Live Nation will have a one-day special with no service fees on single tickets. The Route 50 Box Office will be staffed from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. for all SPAC 2017 performances and events including Live Nation concerts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09) May 3 T Flinn 14
News Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15) Apr 14 Toehead welfare brat 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr 10 Musikologist 21
Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16) Apr '17 Poo 2
Trump's War is Looming Apr '17 Getty Superstar6 1
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) Feb '17 BeenThere 8
LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09) Jan '17 Rick F 5
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 280,926,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC