Saratoga Springs police make felony arrests

Robert J. Loya, 47, of Ballston Spa was arrested for alleged repeat DWI at 5 Lake Ave. Loya was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, making a punishable false written statement, leaving the scene of an auto accident, operating a motor vehicle unlicensed and falsely reporting an incident. William L. Weatherwax, 34, of Saratoga Springs was arrested for alleged criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, aggravated harrassment and resisting arrest after he got into a fight with a family member in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue.

