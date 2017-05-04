Saratoga Springs police make felony arrests
Robert J. Loya, 47, of Ballston Spa was arrested for alleged repeat DWI at 5 Lake Ave. Loya was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, making a punishable false written statement, leaving the scene of an auto accident, operating a motor vehicle unlicensed and falsely reporting an incident. William L. Weatherwax, 34, of Saratoga Springs was arrested for alleged criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, aggravated harrassment and resisting arrest after he got into a fight with a family member in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|May 3
|T Flinn
|14
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Toehead welfare brat
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|Poo
|2
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr '17
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb '17
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC