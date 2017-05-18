Saratoga Springs Democrats announce endorsements
Charles Brown, chair of the committee, said Democrats back incumbents John Franck for Commissioner of Accounts and Michele Madigan for Commissioner of Finance. The committee also supports sitting city judge Francine Vero, who was appointed, but never elected, by resigning Mayor Joanne Yepsen, and Saratoga County Supervisor Peter Martin for Commissioner of Public Safety.
Read more at Albany Times Union.
