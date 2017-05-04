Saratoga restaurant tries to lure Dave Matthews with song
Boca Bistro is hoping to use music to lure Dave Matthews to a wine dinner featuring Matthews' dreaming tree wines. Boca produced a parody music video to try to get Matthews' attention and convince him to attend the wine dinner.
