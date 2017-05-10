Pro-KKK fliers in Saratoga 'consistent' with national trends

After several residents found purported Ku Klux Klan fliers placed on their cars Wednesday morning, Mayor Joanne Yepsen reiterated a call for human rights volunteers. "Our economy depends a great deal on people of different backgrounds," the mayor said, noting migrant workers who are the backbone of the city's restaurant and horse racing scene, as well as global tourists who visit year-round.

