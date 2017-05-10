Police: White Supremacist flyers placed on vehicles in Saratoga Springs
The Saratoga Springs Police Department says they are investigating an incident involving white supremacist flyers being placed on a number of vehicles in the area of Bensonhurst Avenue and Church Street during the overnight hours. Police say there are no direct threats or references to the local community but does reference national movements and events.
