Photos: Albany Medical College gradua...

Photos: Albany Medical College graduation 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Albany Times Union

Vincent Verdile, MD, and the Dean of the Albany Medical College, addresses those gathered for the school's commencement ceremony at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. less Vincent Verdile, MD, and the Dean of the Albany Medical College, addresses those gathered for the school's commencement ceremony at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Saratoga ... more Graduates are seated after entering at the start of the Albany Medical College's commencement ceremony at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. less Graduates are seated after entering at the start of the Albany Medical College's commencement ceremony at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. less Karl Deisseroth, M.D., Ph.D., delivers the commencement ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) May 21 Jim 9
Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09) May 3 T Flinn 14
News Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15) Apr '17 Toehead welfare brat 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 21
Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16) Apr '17 Poo 2
Trump's War is Looming Apr '17 Getty Superstar6 1
LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09) Jan '17 Rick F 5
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Egypt
  5. Al Franken
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,447,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC