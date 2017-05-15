Perth teen killed crossing Route 29
A sheriff's report indicated 15-year-old Ryan Frye - whose address was listed as 108 Midline Road, Amsterdam - suffered internal chest injuries as a result of the 8:55 p.m. crash. He was transported by ambulance to Nathan Littauer Hospital, where authorities said he died from his injuries.
