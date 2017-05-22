Oprah Winfrey's Leadership Academy Students Graduate
Students who previously attended the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa graduated from Skidmore College in New York and Smith College in Massachusetts over the weekend. Oprah gave a speech on Saturday at the graduation ceremony for Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Sun
|Jim
|9
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|May 3
|T Flinn
|14
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Toehead welfare brat
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Poo
|2
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr '17
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC