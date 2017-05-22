Oprah speaks at Upstate NY college gr...

Oprah speaks at Upstate NY college graduation: Here's what she said

Oprah Winfrey advised graduates at Skidmore College to follow their "inner truth" and live a spiritual life during a commencement speech Saturday in Upstate New York. The author, actress and former talk show host spoke at the graduation in Saratoga Springs , where one of the more than 600 members of the Class of 2017 included a student who had attended her Leadership Academy.

