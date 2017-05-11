NYSP: 119 bank accounts compromised after skimming devices found
New York State Police are looking to identify a man accused of placing credit card skimming devices in Warren and Saratoga Counties. Between January 2017 and early April 2017, police say skimming devices were found at two bank locations in Glens Falls and at another bank location in Saratoga Springs.
