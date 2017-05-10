No threat found in Saratoga Springs d...

No threat found in Saratoga Springs duffel bag

A caller from the Stonequist Apartments at 7:20 p.m. told city police a black duffel bag had been left unattended by the flag pole in front of the apartment building, which is on South Federal Street. When police couldn't find the bag's owner, they closed the street and brought in a bomb sniffing dog.

