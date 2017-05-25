Mio Posto restaurant reopening in new location

Mio Posto , formally located at 68 Putnam St. in Saratoga Springs until it was destroyed by fire in November, will reopen at a new location at 200 Lark St. in Albany. This is the current location of Lark & Lily Wine Bar, which will be closing May 26. Mio Posto , formally located at 68 Putnam St. in Saratoga Springs until it was destroyed by fire in November, will reopen at a new location at 200 Lark St. in Albany.

