Mio Posto restaurant reopening in new location
Mio Posto , formally located at 68 Putnam St. in Saratoga Springs until it was destroyed by fire in November, will reopen at a new location at 200 Lark St. in Albany. This is the current location of Lark & Lily Wine Bar, which will be closing May 26. Mio Posto , formally located at 68 Putnam St. in Saratoga Springs until it was destroyed by fire in November, will reopen at a new location at 200 Lark St. in Albany.
