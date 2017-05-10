Messages of hate found in Saratoga Springs
Handbills with hate messages seeking white supremacist recruits were left on cars overnight in the city, Saratoga Springs police said. The fliers, which Chief Gregory Veitch describes as amateurish, were placed on cars windshields in the area of Bensonhurst Avenue and Church Street, which is in the neighborhood near Saratoga Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|May 3
|T Flinn
|14
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Toehead welfare brat
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|Poo
|2
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr '17
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb '17
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC