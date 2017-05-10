LIVE: Ten Strings & a Goat Skin @ Caffe Lena, 4/6/17

Ten Strings and a Goat Skin - the bi-lingual folk-fusion trio from Prince Edward Island - returned to Greater Nippertown last month for a concert at Saratoga Springs' Caffe Lena , showcasing their marvelously mixed bag of traditional and original music inspired by their Atlantic Canadian roots. In case math isn't your strong suit, here's how it works: Jesse PA©riard plays guitar with Rowen Gallant , who plays fiddle .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.