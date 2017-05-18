Lentini lawyer asks court to toss out...

Lentini lawyer asks court to toss out guilty conviction in hit...

Maria Lentini, the woman found guilty for leaving the scene of a crash where she hit and killed Patrick Duff, was back in Saratoga County Court on Thursday. Her lawyer James Knox asked County Judge James A. Murphy to toss out Lentini's jury conviction because she has no previous record and has suffered enough.

