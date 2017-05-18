Lark & Lily sets final day, continues...

Lark & Lily sets final day, continues wine bargains

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Lark & Lily Wine Bar & Kitchen in Albany will close after dinner service next Friday, May 26. Owner Silvia Lilly has sold the business to chef Danny Urschel , who in early June will open the next incarnation oh his restaurant Mio Posto, which was displaced from its Saratoga Springs home by a November fire, in the Lark & Lily space, at 200 Lark St. Lilly is continuing bargain pricing on her wine list for the restaurant's final days, with some especially good deals among zinfandels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09) May 3 T Flinn 14
News Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15) Apr '17 Toehead welfare brat 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 21
Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16) Apr '17 Poo 2
Trump's War is Looming Apr '17 Getty Superstar6 1
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) Feb '17 BeenThere 8
LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09) Jan '17 Rick F 5
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,905 • Total comments across all topics: 281,162,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC