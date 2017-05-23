Kuczynski explores run for mayor of Saratoga Springs
Charles Brown, the chair of the city Democratic Committee, was hoping to have a nominee to replace outgoing Mayor Joanne Yepsen within the next two weeks. The members already interviewed Yepsen's own pick, her Deputy Meg Kelly.
