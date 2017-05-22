Kitchen in a box arrives for new Sara...

Kitchen in a box arrives for new Saratoga brunch spot

Read more: Albany Times Union

A brunch restaurant called Farmers Hardware, being developed for a June opening in a former bike store and garden shop in Saratoga Springs, has a unique, self-contained kitchen. Built inside a steel shopping container, the kitchen was installed last week and sits next to the three-story brick building at 35 Maple Ave. The Farmers Hardware name comes from a former longtime Saratoga store that used the building as a warehouse in the early 20th century.

