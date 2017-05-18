Jeff McCarthy Is "Kunstler" @ Barrington Stage [Berkshire on Stage]
Pittsfield's award-winning Barrington Stage Company kicks off its 2017 summer season with Kunstler by Jeffrey Sweet . Running from Friday through Saturday, June 10, the production by Saratoga Springs-based Creative Place International/And Theatre Company will take over the St. Germain Stage at BSC's Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center.
