Trump is a mashup of Herbert Hoover's trade policy, Warren Harding's incompetence, Charles Lindbergh's dictator worship and Joseph McCarthy's dishonesty. I was a Republican until Donald Trump hijacked my party Trump is a mashup of Herbert Hoover's trade policy, Warren Harding's incompetence, Charles Lindbergh's dictator worship and Joseph McCarthy's dishonesty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.