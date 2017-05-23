Holes punched into Saratoga horse statue

The horse statue in front of the city's downtown Adirondack Trust was found toppled with several holes punched through it on Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police said Tuesday. The fiberglass horse, known as "Horse of a Different Color," has since been removed, police said.

