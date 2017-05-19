Helping Women in Education Earn Leade...

Helping Women in Education Earn Leadership Positions

More than three quarters of teachers in New York are women, but only 30% of superintendents are, according the State Council on School Superintendents. The council has launched a new women's initiative to help identify and support women in education who are looking at leadership positions.

