Griffin House to Play Caffe Lena in S...

Griffin House to Play Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs This June

An Evening with Griffin House is set for Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m. at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For tickets , call 518-583-0022 or visit www.caffelena.org .

