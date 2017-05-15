Film on Saratoga Springs Complete Streets to premiere Monday

From left, James Gasgogne, Steve Struss and Dustin LaDuke recorded the music in "A Crosswalk in Time," which premiere Monday in Saratoga Springs. SARATOGA SPRINGS -- As a former member of the Complete Streets Advisory Board, Charlie Samuels has advocated for the city's plan to design streets that are safe for all walkers, bikers, drivers and public transit riders of all ages and abilities.

