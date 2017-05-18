Driverless cars will fuel chip growth of future
While Apple's introduction of the iPhone in 2007 and the explosion of the smartphone market have helped to sustain the computer chip industry for a decade, industry leaders gathered in Saratoga Springs this week believe autonomous cars will fuel chip manufacturing for the next decade and beyond. "The industry is at a new inflection point," David Anderson, a top executive with SEMI, the chip industry's largest supplier trade association, said, referring to the development of self-driving cars and other Internet-of-Things inventions.
