Driverless cars will fuel chip growth of future

1 hr ago Read more: Albany Times Union

While Apple's introduction of the iPhone in 2007 and the explosion of the smartphone market have helped to sustain the computer chip industry for a decade, industry leaders gathered in Saratoga Springs this week believe autonomous cars will fuel chip manufacturing for the next decade and beyond. "The industry is at a new inflection point," David Anderson, a top executive with SEMI, the chip industry's largest supplier trade association, said, referring to the development of self-driving cars and other Internet-of-Things inventions.

