Cops: Driver who hit school bus, fled faces drug charges
The driver who crossed into oncoming traffic on Route 9N and hit a Saratoga Springs school bus carrying several elementary students -- then fled -- faces drug and traffic charges, State Police said Friday. No one was injured in the Wednesday collision, but Theresa H. Travis , 26, of Greenfield was charged Thursday with traffic violations and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a hypodermic instrument, State Police said Friday.
