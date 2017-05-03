COMIN' SOON: New Concert Announcements
Club Helsinki in Hudson is brimming over with new concert announcements this week, including the Adam Ezra Group at 9pm on Friday, May 19 ; the Bob Dylan 75th Birthday Show wit Pat O'Shea & Friends at 8pm on Thursday, May 25 ; the Jonathan Scales Fourchestra at 8pm on Thursday, June 8 ; Gypsy Bed at 8pm on Monday, June 12 ; Lady Moon & the Eclipse at 9pm on Friday, June 23 ; John Paul White with Lera Lynn at 9pm on Saturday, June 24 ; Brazilian Girls at 8pm on Sunday, June 25 ; Royal Jelly Jive at 9pm on Friday, August 25 ; and Eilen Jewell at 8pm on Sunday, September 3 . IN CASE YOU MISSED IT : Let it roll! Little Feat is slated to roll into The Egg .
