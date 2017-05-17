Brushton-Moira Central School class leaders
The academic leaders for the class of 2017 at Brushton-Moira Central School are Paul Machabee, valedictorian, and Kina Bradseth, salutatorian. He is president of the Spanish Club, captain of the cross-country team and a representative on the student council.
