Broadway closes for Memorial Day parade tonight in Saratoga
Saratoga Springs Memorial Day Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. tonight, rain or shine, closing off Broadway from North Broadway to Congress Park. The parade will run south and will feature local veterans organizations, marching bands and service organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|May 21
|Jim
|9
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|May 3
|T Flinn
|14
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Toehead welfare brat
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Poo
|2
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr '17
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC