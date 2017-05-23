Broadway Actor Jeff McCarthy as radical attorney William Kunstler in KUNSTLER,
Time and the faulty work of memory often wear away the roughest edges of people whom history comes to consider great men and women. But in their own eras, leaders, crusaders, reformers and zealots are usually complex, frequently provocative, sometimes difficult and occasionally wrong-headed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|May 21
|Jim
|9
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|May 3
|T Flinn
|14
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Toehead welfare brat
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Poo
|2
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr '17
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC