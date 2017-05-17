Both Merry Monks to reopen Wednesday ...

Both Merry Monks to reopen Wednesday after tax seizure

Update : Both Merry Monk locations, in Albany and Saratoga Springs, will reopen Wednesday , eight days after being seized by state authorities for nonpayment of more than $460,000 in back sales and other taxes. Co-owner Jeremy O'Brien tells me negotiations with the state tax department resulted in permission to reopen after a repayment agreement was worked out.

