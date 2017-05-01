Bike-sharing to be introduced in Saratoga Springs in July
The program allows participants to pick up and return bikes to any bike rack in the city. A built-in GPS in every bike will allow CDTA, which will be running the program, to pinpoint the location of every bike and redistribute them one or twice a day to usage-dense areas throughout the city.
