Ballston Spa Cemetery issues a writers challengea
The Ballston Spa Cemetery Association is inviting regional historians, poets, and short story authors to submit a work focusing on a stand-alone mausoleum was built of stone from a quarry in nearby Rowland's Hallow in 1870. Once occupied, it now appears to be empty.
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|May 3
|T Flinn
|14
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Toehead welfare brat
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Poo
|2
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr '17
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb '17
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
